Five takeaways from Prince Harry's speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Harry: Five takeaways from his speech
Prince Harry has made his first speech since announcing that he and Meghan will be stepping back from being senior royals.
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond breaks down what he learned from it.
Read more: No other option but to step back, says Harry
-
20 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window