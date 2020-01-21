'A billion pounds cant buy back my happiness'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Windrush scandal: 'A billion pounds can't buy back my happiness'

Chiplyn Burton came to the UK from Jamaica in 1965, as part of the Windrush generation.

But her problems began in the 1970s, when she was denied entry back into the country after a trip to Jamaica.

Little did she know that it would take more than 40 years to sort out her immigration status.

She has been speaking exclusively to the BBC's community affairs correspondent Adina Campbell.

  • 21 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Windrush: Reunited over 70 years later