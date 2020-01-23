Family's agony after four-day-old baby dies

Media player
Undiagnosed Group B strep leads to baby's death
Dawn and Kevin Powell lost their son, Archie, after medics failed to spot he was suffering from Group B Streptococcus (or GBS) .
Archie died in February 2019, at just four-days-old. Medics at a hospital in the East Kent NHS Foundation Trust initially treated him for a bowel problem.
Read more: East Kent Trust: Hospital baby deaths 'could have been prevented'
For information and support on the issues raised, please visit the BBC Action Line.
23 Jan 2020
