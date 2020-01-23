'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan'

Media player
Coronavirus: British passenger 'wasn't sure' he could get out of Wuhan'
Briton Thomas Crosby has told the BBC he was surprised there wasn't more screening as he travelled from Wuhan to London.
It follows the outbreak of a virus in the Chinese city which has left 17 people dead.
Authorities in Wuhan have since suspended outbound planes and trains into the city, as well as buses, subways and ferries.
23 Jan 2020
