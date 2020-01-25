Media player
Sky Brown: Skating towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Eleven-year-old Sky Brown is smashing the skateboarding world and beating adults much older than her.
She's set her sights on competing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where she'd be Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian. It'll be the first time skateboarding will be an official sport at the Olympics.
This video was made by BBC My World, a brand new programme for teenagers who want to know about the issues shaping our world.
25 Jan 2020
