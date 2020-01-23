Jean-Paul Gaultier's last fashion show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jean-Paul Gaultier's last fashion show

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier said goodbye to his 50-year runway career in Paris.

The show was filled with famous models including Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss and audience members were treated to a performance by Boy George.

  • 23 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The model swapping fast fashion for sustainability