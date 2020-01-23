Richard Ratcliffe: 'We pushed PM to be brave'

Media player
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband pushed PM to be brave with Iran
The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran said there has been "no breakthrough" in efforts to secure her release after talks with Boris Johnson.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for almost four years over spying allegations she denies.
Her five-year-old daughter was also at the meeting at No 10 on Thursday.
23 Jan 2020
