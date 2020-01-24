Video

Joseph McCann has been described as one of the country’s most dangerous sex offenders.

Last month he was jailed for a minimum of 30 years for kidnapping and raping women and children in England.

It emerged that he had been wrongly released from prison when he committed his crimes.

Now, the first of his victims to speak publicly has told the BBC that she has never received an official apology and she believes senior figures should be held to account for probation failings which led to McCann’s mistaken release.

She has been speaking to our home affairs correspondent, June Kelly.