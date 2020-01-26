How safe are smart motorways?

Video

The government is set to overhaul the smart motorway network, after revealing that 38 people have been killed on them in the last five years.

Smart motorways have been criticised because they do not have a hard shoulder and drivers who break down can be trapped in the speeding traffic

BBC Panorama has obtained a 999 call, made by a family who broke down on a smart motorway.

Halfway through the call, they are suddenly involved in a crash with a lorry.

Watch 'Panorama, Britain's Killer Motorways?' on BBC One at 8.30pm, on Monday 27 January.