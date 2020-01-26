Media player
China coronavirus: 'It's manic, everyone is trying to stockpile food'
Two British graduates - Sophie and Jason - who live in the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, say supermarkets there are "manic" as they join locals trying to stock up on food.
26 Jan 2020
