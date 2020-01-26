'It's manic, everyone is trying to stockpile food'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China coronavirus: 'It's manic, everyone is trying to stockpile food'

Two British graduates - Sophie and Jason - who live in the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, say supermarkets there are "manic" as they join locals trying to stock up on food.

  • 26 Jan 2020