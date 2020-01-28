Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can anyone call themself a therapist or a counsellor?
A BBC investigation has uncovered there are no laws against anyone operating as a therapist, psychotherapist or a counsellor in the UK.
Cheap online courses allow you to cheat to complete them, meaning qualifications are often meaningless.
BBC reporter Jordan Dunbar has been uncovering the impact of this lack of regulation.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line.
-
28 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window