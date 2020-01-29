Nigel Farage's last words to the EU parliament
The leader of the Brexit Party has made his final speech to the EU Parliament, ending by waving a British flag.

Nigel Farage said the UK had shown it was "too big to bully" by sticking to the result of the Brexit referendum.

  • 29 Jan 2020
