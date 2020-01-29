Nigel Farage waves to the EU parliament
Nigel Farage's last words to the EU parliament

The leader of the Brexit party said goodbye to the EU while waving a flag.

Nigel Farage said the UK had shown it was "too big to bully" by sticking to the result of the Brexit referendum.

