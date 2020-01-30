How an assault changed this prison officer's life

Media player
Prison officers describe struggles with anxiety and depression
It has emerged that 1,000 prison officers in England and Wales took time off work last year because of stress, with another 800 suffering from anxiety and depression.
The figures - provided to BBC News under Freedom of Information laws - represent a significant increase on previous years.
Two former prisoner officers told BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw about the mental health problems they suffered.
