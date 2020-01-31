Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: In quarantine after being repatriated from China
British man, Matt Raw sent this video of his accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital after he was flown out of Wuhan where there is an outbreak of coronavirus.
Eighty-three British passengers must stay in quarantine at an NHS staff accommodation block for 14 days, where they will be in "supported isolation" with "all necessary medical attention".
Read more: The British citizens trying to flee China
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51332746/coronavirus-in-quarantine-after-being-repatriated-from-chinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window