The moment the UK left the EU

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Moment the UK left the EU
The UK has left the European Union after 47 years of membership.
An image of Elizabeth Tower was projected onto 10 Downing Street, and pre-recorded bongs from Big Ben were played at 23:00 GMT.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a "new dawn" for the UK, as European leaders warn of a tough battle ahead in trade talks.
Pro-Brexit campaigners held a celebration rally in nearby Parliament Square, which was lined with Union flags.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window