The moment the UK left the EU
Brexit: Moment the UK left the EU

The UK has left the European Union after 47 years of membership.

An image of Elizabeth Tower was projected onto 10 Downing Street, and pre-recorded bongs from Big Ben were played at 23:00 GMT.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a "new dawn" for the UK, as European leaders warn of a tough battle ahead in trade talks.

Pro-Brexit campaigners held a celebration rally in nearby Parliament Square, which was lined with Union flags.

  • 31 Jan 2020
