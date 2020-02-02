'There were armed police everywhere'

Video

A man has been shot by armed officers in a "terrorist-related" incident in Streatham High Road, south London, according to the Met Police.

It is believed a number of people have been stabbed in the incident at Streatham High Road, police said.

Witnesses on social media have said they heard three gun shots fired just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

The BBC's Steffan Powell witnessed the incident and described the scene.