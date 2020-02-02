Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Streatham attack: Met Police update after attacker named
A man shot dead by police after he stabbed people in south London had been released from prison in January.
Sudesh Amman, 20, was released around a week ago after serving half of his sentence of three years and four months for terror offences.
In a statement outside New Scotland Yard, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi said armed officers were in "immediate attendance" after the attack.
02 Feb 2020
