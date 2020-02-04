The woman who found my baby's grave

Video

Paula Jackson has traced the resting places of 800 stillborn babies through her organisation, Brief Lives Remembered. Her cases usually involve births from before the 1990s.

The BBC followed her as she traced the location of a grave for Yvonne, who gave birth to her stillborn son in 1980. In contrast to today's handling of such cases, she said that she received no support at the time.

Stillborn babies lost decades ago 'must be traced'

Produced by Frankie McCamley

Filmed and edited by Alex Dackevych and Nigel Craze