Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stillbirth: The woman who found my baby's grave
Paula Jackson has traced the resting places of 800 stillborn babies through her organisation, Brief Lives Remembered. Her cases usually involve births from before the 1990s.
The BBC followed her as she traced the location of a grave for Yvonne, who gave birth to her stillborn son in 1980. In contrast to today's handling of such cases, she said that she received no support at the time.
Stillborn babies lost decades ago 'must be traced'
Produced by Frankie McCamley
Filmed and edited by Alex Dackevych and Nigel Craze
-
04 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window