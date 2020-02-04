'I was sent racist abuse over the coronavirus'

Video

DJ and writer Jex Wang says she was sent racist abuse after writing about the coronavirus.

"When I first saw the virus, my first thought was with the people in Wuhan and what they're going through, because that's horrible," she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire.

"Then my second thought was, 'I'm going to have to deal with more racism because of this now.'"

