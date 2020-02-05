Streatham attack victim: My '20 minutes of hell'

Media player
Streatham attack victim: 'It was hell for me'
Rosa (not her real name) describes the moment she was attacked by convicted terror offender, Sudesh Amman.
Rosa was stabbed while shopping in south London on a Sunday afternoon, before witnessing the Metropolitan Police shoot Amman dead.
She spoke to BBC special correspondent, Lucy Manning.
05 Feb 2020
