Streatham attack victim: My '20 minutes of hell'
Rosa (not her real name) describes the moment she was attacked by convicted terror offender, Sudesh Amman.

Rosa was stabbed while shopping in south London on a Sunday afternoon, before witnessing the Metropolitan Police shoot Amman dead.

She spoke to BBC special correspondent, Lucy Manning.

  • 05 Feb 2020
