'Twenty minutes of hell'

Video

Rosa (not her real name) describes the moment she was attacked by convicted terror offender, Sudesh Amman.

Rosa was stabbed while shopping in south London on a Sunday afternoon, before witnessing the Metropolitan Police shoot Amman dead.

She spoke to BBC special correspondent, Lucy Manning.

