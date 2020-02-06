'I can't give Helen this last goodbye'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helen McCourt: Mother wants to give daughter 'last goodbye'
A mother who campaigned for more than 30 years to find out where the remains of her daughter are hidden has told her killer to "give her child back".
Helen McCourt disappeared in Merseyside in 1988 and her body has not been found.
Killer Ian Simms has been released from prison, despite never revealing where he hid her remains.
Helen's mother, Marie, told BBC Breakfast about her heartbreak at not being able to lay her daughter to rest.
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window