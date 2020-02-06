Tate Modern attacker warning of plan to kill
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tate balcony attacker warning of plan to kill

A teenager who tried to kill a six-year-old boy by throwing him off the Tate Modern balcony warned his carers of his plans about a year before. BBC News has obtained a recording of Jonty Bravery speaking in autumn 2018.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Feb 2020