Carl is a survivor of domestic violence who writes about the beatings he suffered at the hands of his father when he was a child.

Now specialists can treat children who have experienced abuse, but these services are in short supply.

It's estimated that one in six children witness or experience some form of domestic abuse or violence.

If you're affected by any issues in this video, there is information and support at www.bbc.co.uk/actionline

Reporting: Jeremy Cooke, Producer: Claire Kendall, Camera: David Cheeseman