We’re all Newscasters now
But still wanging on about Brexit.

The podcast formerly known as Brexitcast is here! And guess what? We’re still wanging on about Brexit. Emma Vardy joins us from the Irish election campaign and Adam has some podcasting tips for the new kids in town across the pond.

Producers: Emma Close & Ione Wells

Editor: Dino Sofos

  • 06 Feb 2020