'Do you think I'm appropriately dressed?'
Question Time: Was Tracy Brabin's dress appropriate for parliament?

Following criticism of an MP's choice of clothing, the panel was asked if an audience member was dressed appropriately for Question Time.

Labour MP Tracy Brabin, who attracted attention for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the Commons, is now auctioning it online for charity.

  • 07 Feb 2020
