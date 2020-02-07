Phillip Schofield: 'I'm gay'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Phillip Schofield: 'I'm gay'

The TV presenter made the announcement on social media, before speaking to ITV's This Morning.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Feb 2020