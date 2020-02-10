Mislabelled MPs criticise media's 'racial bias'

Video

Media organisations' repeated mix-ups in the captioning of black MPs is "disrespectful" and demonstrates a "racial bias", MPs have said.

Labour MPs Dawn Butler, Marsha de Cordova and Bell Ribeiro-Addy spoke to Victoria Derbyshire the week after they were all wrongly captioned.

The Evening Standard used a picture of Bell Ribeiro-Addy in a story about her colleague Marsha de Cordova.

The story was about BBC Parliament captioning Ms de Cordova as Labour deputy leadership hopeful Dawn Butler.

