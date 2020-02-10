Man convicted of planning London terror attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man convicted of planning terror attack on London tourist sites
A man has been convicted of planning terror attacks on London tourist hotspots.
He had previously been cleared of a terror charge after he attacked a police officer with a sword.
Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 28, from Luton, planned to target London tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds, the gay Pride parade and a tourist bus.
He unknowingly revealed his plans to undercover police, who had been monitoring him as part of a five-month operation.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-51452767/man-convicted-of-planning-terror-attack-on-london-tourist-sitesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window