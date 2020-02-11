'My partner was not on deportation flight'

Video

A Home Office flight deporting convicted offenders to Jamaica has left the UK, with 17 on board.

A court order has stopped the government deporting 25 others who had been due to leave, amid concerns they may not have had access to legal advice.

Tonique Kerr, whose husband Reshawn Davis was told he would not be on the flight on Monday night, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme there was confusion over what would happen next.

A constituent of Labour MP Shabana Mahmood was also not on the plane.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.