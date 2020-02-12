University expulsion threat 'for 'crying over sexual assault'

Video

A former student of the University of West London (UWL) says she was threatened with expulsion if she spoke out about her sexual assault claims.

Charlotte - not her real name - said she reported being sexually assaulted by another student while an undergraduate.

She claims that UWL "essentially said if you make any more of a fuss, or even cry, you're out."

The University of West London said it disputed the allegations and had provided "Charlotte" with all the support it could, adding that it could not comment further because of its confidentiality duties.

