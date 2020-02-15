HS2: Views from along the track
HS2: Views from along the track

Supporters and critics give their thoughts on the government decision to build HS2.

The first phase of the route will travel between London and Birmingham, with a second phase going to Manchester and Leeds.

Video produced by Christopher Giles.

