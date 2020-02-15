Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HS2: Views from along the track
Supporters and critics give their thoughts on the government decision to build HS2.
The first phase of the route will travel between London and Birmingham, with a second phase going to Manchester and Leeds.
Video produced by Christopher Giles.
Read more: HS2 go-ahead 'controversial and difficult'
-
15 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window