Facebook’s unlicensed food trade

Video

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has told the BBC that Facebook must "take responsibility" for users who are selling food on the platform from their own homes.

The FSA is warning that sellers who haven't registered with or been inspected by their local councils could be putting the public at risk.

Facebook insists that sellers must comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

The BBC's Angus Crawford found out just how easy it was to buy takeaways from unregulated sources.