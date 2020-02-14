Ex-prisoner on 'pain' of London Bridge attack loss

Media player
Ex-prisoner on protective instinct during London Bridge attack
In 2019, ex-prisoner Gareth Evans put his life at risk to protect others from London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.
Evans's friend, Jack Merritt, died that day, along with Saskia Jones. Both were attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT
14 Feb 2020
