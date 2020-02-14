Ex-prisoner on 'pain' of London Bridge attack loss

Video

In 2019, ex-prisoner Gareth Evans put his life at risk to protect others from London Bridge attacker Usman Khan.

Evans's friend, Jack Merritt, died that day, along with Saskia Jones. Both were attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation.

