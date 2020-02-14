Media player
LGBT racism: 'I felt like a piece of meat'
Racism within the LGBT community leave black people suffering poor mental health, a leading charity says.
Research by Stonewall shows that 61% of ethnic minority LGBT people have experienced racism through online dating apps or in person.
LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte went to one of the only club nights dedicated to black and Asian LGBT people to hear people's experiences.
14 Feb 2020
