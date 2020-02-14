Sunak all smiles as new cabinet meets

Media player
Smiles as Boris Johnson's new cabinet meets for the first time
Boris Johnson's new cabinet has meet for the first time after the shock reshuffle which saw Sajid Javid quit as chancellor.
Rishi Sunak, his replacement, sat to the prime minister's left and was all smiles during the meeting.
14 Feb 2020
