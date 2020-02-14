'This is a watershed moment for liberty'

Media player
The police response to an ex-officer's allegedly transphobic tweets was unlawful, the High Court has ruled.
Harry Miller, from Lincolnshire, was contacted by Humberside Police in January last year after a complaint about his tweets.
He was told he had not committed a crime, but it would be recorded as a non-crime "hate incident".
The court found the force's actions were a "disproportionate interference" on his right to freedom of expression.
Mr Miller spoke outside the court after the ruling.
