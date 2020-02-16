'Our cars are completely under water'
Video

Storm Dennis: Our cars are completely underwater

Jessica Falk Perlman has been stranded on the upstairs floor of a holiday home in Crickhowell, south Wales.

Police have declared a major incident following flooding in the area, as heavy rain and strong winds caused by Storm Dennis continue to lash the UK.

