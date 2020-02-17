Media player
Storm Dennis: See the damage from above
Storm Dennis has triggered more severe flood warnings in parts of the UK.
More than 200 flood warnings are in place across the country, including six severe - or "danger to life" - warnings for the rivers Lugg, Severn and Wye.
In Herefordshire, the River Wye has risen to its highest level on record, and in Wales, a house was close to being swept away by the river it borders.
17 Feb 2020
