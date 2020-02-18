Cruise quarantine passengers 'in the dark'
Video

Coronavirus cruise quarantine passengers 'in the dark'

Britons Sally and David Abel have been in quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan since 3 February.

In a Facebook post earlier today, David announced they had both tested positive for coronavirus and were being taken to hospital. But he later stated that they were being taken to a hostel.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, their son Steve Abel criticised the government's response.

