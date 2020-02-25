Life after #MeToo: My colleague bit me on the neck

Video

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of charges of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

He was acquitted of the most serious charges against him - of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

Accusations against Weinstein helped build the #MeToo campaign against sexual assault and harassment.

This verdict comes more than two years after the Me Too movement went viral…which begs the question did it change anything?

Women have told the BBC they’ve faced propositions, name-calling and being grabbed all while just trying to do their job.

Video by Megan Fisher.

