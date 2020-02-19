Media player
Coronavirus cruise couple 'getting messed about'
The son of Sally and David Abel, a British couple on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, said he did not feel they had been supported.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Steve Abel said he worries about his dad who has early-onset dementia.
He added that according to a doctor on the ship, his parents had tested positive for coronavirus.
19 Feb 2020
