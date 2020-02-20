Grace Millane's mother addresses killer

Media player
Grace Millane murder: Mother addresses killer
Gillian Millane spoke to the court via video-link, saying her daughter "died terrified and alone".
Grace Millane was killed while travelling in New Zealand.
A 28-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison.
20 Feb 2020
