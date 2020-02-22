Dad says hospital is 'like a prison'

Video

The family of a couple who were diagnosed with coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have said they were "let down" in the way their care was managed.

David and Sally Abel from Northamptonshire have been transferred to a different hospital - a move which their son Steve and his wife Roberta told BBC Breakfast, has left them "really distressed."

Mr Abel said his father's told him "this has to stop now, we can't take any more of this, it's like a prison."

The Foreign Office told the BBC the welfare of all British nationals is of the highest priority to the UK government, and they are working with the Japanese authorities to ensure those British nationals who are remaining in Japan for health reasons, get the best possible care.