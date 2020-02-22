Jail for lorry driver after motorway U-turn
Staffordshire Police have released CCTV footage of a lorry driver making a dangerous manoeuvre on the M6 Toll.

The footage shows the driver performing a U-turn on a slip road on 21 January.

Police said the driver received a six-month jail sentence and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

