Jail for lorry driver after motorway U-turn
Staffordshire Police have released CCTV footage of a lorry driver making a dangerous manoeuvre on the M6 Toll.
The footage shows the driver performing a U-turn on a slip road on 21 January.
Police said the driver received a six-month jail sentence and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.
22 Feb 2020
