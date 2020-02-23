Media player
Flooding: 'We've got to come up with a solution'
With the recent flooding across the country, one resident who has suffered in the past has spoken of the need to find solutions.
Keri in Salford was affected by the Boxing Day floods in 2015.
Her property is now protected by wetlands that she describes as a "miracle" - but she's believes that authorities around the country need to work together to protect other homes.
This clip was originally broadcast on Tuesday 18th February 2020 on 5 live.
23 Feb 2020
