My boyfriend was a police spy

An internal Scotland Yard investigation has found it credible that one of its former undercover officers had a relationship with a teenage animal rights campaigner.

Andy Coles, currently a member of Peterborough City Council, denies that he had an inappropriate relationship with the woman when he posed as an activist in the 1990s.

He stood down as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in 2017 following media attention surrounding the allegations.

He was a member of Metropolitan police unit, the Special Demonstration squad, which infiltrated protest groups.

The woman, "Jessica", is now asking for an apology and compensation from the Metropolitan police.

She spoke to BBC Home Affairs correspondent June Kelly.