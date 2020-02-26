Media player
Become a detective 'in a matter of months'
A new scheme is training graduates to become detectives in just "a matter of months".
The Home Office hopes the Police Now initiative will tackle a 5,000-strong shortfall across England and Wales.
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been given exclusive access to meet two of its first ever recruits.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
