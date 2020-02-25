The Queen praises 'tireless work' of MI5 agents

Media player
The Queen thanks MI5 agents for their 'tireless work'
The Queen has praised agents working for the UK's intelligence service MI5 during her first public visit to the agency.
Only MI5's director-general could be identified during the visit, with other officers kept out of photographs and broadcast footage.
25 Feb 2020
